Plans for revitalization in downtown Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria could soon be getting some upgrades as part of a plan to revitalize the downtown area.

A $300,000 grant was given to the City of Alexandria in Oct. 2020 by the Environmental Protection Agency and is aimed to identify potential contamination in vacant and unused properties in the city. Design teams including Terracon, Studio Main and Arnett Muldrow and Associates are looking to mitigate any hazards and get the properties back into use.

Blake Sanders, the President and Landscape Architect of Studio Main said, “The key areas of focus that we are currently looking at are along Bolton Ave. with some of the existing buildings that are dilapidated or unused. We are also looking at Lee St. since there are a couple of buildings that were recently demolished there and also Arial Dr. and the old iron yard.”

Sanders said the next step is to perform a market analysis that would possibly show what new restaurants and festivals could come to the city.

“We know right now that there are fine dining restaurants that are leaving this area or people leaving this area to go somewhere else. We know the city can hold 10 to 20 more fine dining restaurants,” said Sanders. “We are seeing if there is an opportunity for this to occur downtown. That’ll be a part of that implementation strategy.”

The designers have met with city officials to discuss the potentials for the city. Sanders said they will be meeting with an advisory committee on Thursday to make recommendations and in a few months meet back up to determine what projects can be done for economic redevelopment in Alexandria.

