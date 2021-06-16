Advertisement

SVG out as Pels’ head coach

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy signals in the fourth quarter during an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy signals in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)(Andy Clayton-King | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - After just one season Stan Van Gundy is out as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pels announced on Wednesday, June 16, that Van Gundy and the team “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez and Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news of the move before the team confirmed it later in the day.

“On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Pelicans organization, I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction. We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future.”

In his lone season as the coach for the Pelicans SVG went 31-41 and missed the play-in game for the playoffs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery on Willow Glen
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Arrest made in 2019 homicide case in Alexandria
Eric Dewayne Dixon, Cliron Demond Price, Ramonte Lamar Jackson, LaQuaras Dyon Augustine and...
RPSO releases full list of arrests from Liberty Arsenal shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious...
New Orleans is where Lonzo Ball belongs, for now
Oklahoma City Thunder's Steven Adams plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball...
Pelicans acquire Adams as final piece of 4-team Holiday deal
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious...
Pelicans still have plenty of room to grow after Lakers loss
Earthquake postpones Pelicans-Knicks game in 4th quarter
Duke's Zion Williamson, right, poses for photographs with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after...
Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft