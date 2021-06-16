SVG out as Pels’ head coach

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - After just one season Stan Van Gundy is out as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pels announced on Wednesday, June 16, that Van Gundy and the team “have mutually agreed to part ways.”

ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez and Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news of the move before the team confirmed it later in the day.

ESPN Sources with @_Andrew_Lopez: After one season, Stan Van Gundy is out as the New Orleans Pelicans coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

“On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Pelicans organization, I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction. We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future.”

In his lone season as the coach for the Pelicans SVG went 31-41 and missed the play-in game for the playoffs.

