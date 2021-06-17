Advertisement

Alexandria City Council approves amended city budget

By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council held a special meeting on Thursday, June 17 because they forgot to vote to finalize the budget at their last meeting on Tuesday.

The council voted to approve it four to one. Lee Rubin was the only one to vote against it. Chuck Fowler and Gerber Porter were absent.

The council and Mayor Jeff Hall’s administration have been sparring over the budget, specifically over paying Alexandria police officers more. As the two sides wait for a Rapides Parish district court judge to decide next Monday, the city budget is currently running at 50 percent.

On Thursday evening, the council moved ahead with their amended budget. Two days before, they voted to add two line items that specifically put more money for police pay but forgot to put it to a final vote.

The issue will be in court on Monday.

