Advertisement

FBI agents shoot, kill suspect in 2-state kidnapping probe

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONIA, N.J. (AP) - An investigation into a reported kidnapping in Philadelphia led authorities to a home in northern New Jersey where federal agents shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say the shooting in Leonia occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday. An FBI spokesperson confirmed the incident but did not immediately give further details on the shooting or the kidnapping.

The kidnapping victim was rescued and wasn’t harmed.

It’s not clear if the person who was fatally shot was armed, or whether they fired at law enforcement officers or threatened them with a weapon.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash Wednesday morning
2323 Webster St.
Alexandria receives ‘Rotten Apple’ award from the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
APD seeking suspect in Willow Glen armed robbery case
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control...
Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years
A renewed push is on to right the wrongs of the Tulsa race massacre.
Tulsa marks somber Juneteenth 2021 celebration
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19