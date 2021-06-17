Advertisement

FEMA approves additional $136 million for parishes impacted by Laura and Delta

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) have announced that $136 million dollars in FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funding has been allocated for Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

This is the latest installment in HMGP funding that will be added to the $40 million dollar allocation announced in November. That brings the total in HMGP funding for Louisiana to $176 million and the funding for just Southwest Louisiana parishes to over $145 million.

Funding through the federal HMGP will be used on projects that potentially save lives and reduce property loss.

In addition to the funding for impacted parishes, Governor Edwards has allocated $20 million for regional projects in coordination with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

To receive the funding requires the parish or local body to match 25% of the funding provided. The state is currently examining all available options to assist local officials with this requirement.

“We look forward to working with our local partners and FEMA on projects that will help protect the citizens of Louisiana,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “As communities continue the hard work on recovery, this funding can be another helpful part of that process. Examples of typical mitigation activities include elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood-prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities. GOHSEP will work with each parish to develop a priority project list for this first installment and the remaining HMGP funding. Experts say one dollar spent in mitigation on average saves communities more than six dollars.”

The following are the total funds that have been slated for Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish:

  • Calcasieu: $112,628,002
  • Allen: $2,614,729
  • Beauregard: $13,579,020
  • Cameron: $9,483,777
  • Jeff Davis: $6,255,331
  • Vernon: $3,296,656

You can find a full list of the funding slated for each parish on the Office of the Governor’s website HERE.

