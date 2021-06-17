LSUA hosts Juneteenth celebration

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) hosted a Juneteenth Celebration Wednesday on campus.

All were invited to attend this special event that included food, music, and several guest speakers to celebrate the history of Juneteenth.

Zoria Sewell, President of the Black Organization for Leadership and Development (BOLD), was one speaker who conveyed the exciting opportunity to commemorate the extraordinary day.

“This is a great thing, and I am so glad that our university considered this opportunity. I hope we can continue it on a yearly basis,” said Sewell, a junior Biology major. “LSUA does a phenomenal job embracing diversity. I have met people from all over, and it has been a truly amazing experience.”

The Alexandria native was excited to be able to speak at today’s historic celebration, which for her, included a poem reading.

“I’m passionate about my culture and this is a way for me to convey that,” she said.

“LSUA definitely plans to sponsor a special event on campus honoring the Juneteenth Celebration every year especially now that it has been rightfully established as both an official state and federal holiday,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor. “We all celebrate June 19th and a day of freedom for all African American slaves in the United States and surely recognize the significance of this day for our state and nation.”

