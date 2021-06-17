Advertisement

Natchitoches announces office closure in observance of Juneteenth holiday

(Source: City of Natchitoches)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 4 hours ago
The following was released to us by the City of Natchitoches:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - On Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards declared Juneteenth as a legal state holiday allowing all State offices to close at noon on June 18, 2021.  In accordance with the Governor, Mayor Williams would like to notify the public, offices of the City of Natchitoches will close at noon on Friday, June 18th in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth is a day commemorating June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas to bring news that the Civil War had ended and that President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all those who were enslaved.

Mayor Williams would also like to invite everyone to attend the annual Juneteenth celebration to be held in the parking lot of First Baptist Church - North Street on Friday, June 18, from 5:30 - 8:00 PM.

There will be activities and a parade the following day in Payne Subdivision & Cherry Loop Park from 2:00 - 8:00 PM.

