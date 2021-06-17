Advertisement

RADE arrests Lafayette man in Alexandria on narcotics charges

By KALB Digital Team and RPSO
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sheriff Mark Wood and Sheriff Steven McCain held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon, announcing the arrest of Quinton James Berard, Sr.

RADE
RADE(RPSO)

On June 16, around 11 p.m., Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE) members, consisting of RPSO and officers with the Woodworth Police Department, were conducting interdiction patrols on I-49 North near mile marker 66.

Team members conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer after the driver committed a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Quinton James Berard, Sr., of Lafayette who gave consent for them to search the vehicle. The following narcotics were located inside:

  • 1 lb 3.6 ounces of suspected heroin (estimated value $83,417.00)
  • 8.1 ounces of suspected fentanyl (estimated value $27,216.00)
  • 5.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine (estimated value $18,850.00 )
  • 26 grams of suspected marijuana (estimated value $260.00)
  • 14 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated value $1,400.00)
  • 3 Burprenophine (estimated value $60.00)
  • Assorted needle, syringes, packaging materials, digital scales and $326.00 cash.
RADE
RADE(RPSO)

Berard Sr. was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

  • Driving in the left lane
  • Modified Exhaust
  • Possession of CDS I with intent to distribute (Marijuana)
  • Possession of CDS I over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Heroin)
  • Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Crack Cocaine)
  • Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute (Burprenophine )
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center as no bond amount has been set at the time of this release.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
2323 Webster St.
Alexandria receives ‘Rotten Apple’ award from the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation
A pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash.
Pedestrian killed in Rapides Parish crash Wednesday morning
APD seeking suspect in Willow Glen armed robbery case
An Anacoco woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 112 near Hineston.
Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

South Grant Elementary School’s summer program meant to ease the literacy ‘summer slide’
South Grant Elementary School’s summer program meant to ease the literacy ‘summer slide’
Woodworth, Bodcau shooting ranges to close at noon June 18 for Juneteenth
Natchitoches announces office closure in observance of Juneteenth holiday
Safe Dates Summer Camp begins Monday, teaches teens about dating violence