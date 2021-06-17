RADE arrests Lafayette man in Alexandria on narcotics charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sheriff Mark Wood and Sheriff Steven McCain held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon, announcing the arrest of Quinton James Berard, Sr.

RADE (RPSO)

On June 16, around 11 p.m., Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit (RADE) members, consisting of RPSO and officers with the Woodworth Police Department, were conducting interdiction patrols on I-49 North near mile marker 66.

Team members conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer after the driver committed a traffic violation. The driver was identified as Quinton James Berard, Sr., of Lafayette who gave consent for them to search the vehicle. The following narcotics were located inside:

1 lb 3.6 ounces of suspected heroin (estimated value $83,417.00)

8.1 ounces of suspected fentanyl (estimated value $27,216.00)

5.3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine (estimated value $18,850.00 )

26 grams of suspected marijuana (estimated value $260.00)

14 grams of suspected cocaine (estimated value $1,400.00)

3 Burprenophine (estimated value $60.00)

Assorted needle, syringes, packaging materials, digital scales and $326.00 cash.

RADE (RPSO)

Berard Sr. was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Driving in the left lane

Modified Exhaust

Possession of CDS I with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

Possession of CDS I over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Heroin)

Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine)

Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Crack Cocaine)

Possession of CDS II over 28 grams with intent to distribute (Fentanyl)

Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute (Burprenophine )

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center as no bond amount has been set at the time of this release.

