Safe Dates Summer Camp begins Monday, teaches teens about dating violence

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The CDC estimates dating violence affects millions of teens each year. Data from the agency shows one in 11 female high school students and one in 14 male high school students experience physical dating violence in the last year.

A local non-profit is working to educate Central Louisiana teens about healthy and safe relationships.

Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (S.T.A.R ) is hosting Safe Dates Summer Camp beginning Monday, July 21 and ending Friday, July 25. It will be at their Alexandria office on 1403 Metro Drive Building F from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day.

“We know to look for bruises, scrapes and scars and things like that, but sometimes there might not be any evidence,” Michalene Perry, Community Educator at S.T.A.R, said. “It might be more like behavior changes so, kind of keeping an eye out for things like that.”

Perry said many forms of dating violence can be hard to notice. She said parents should encourage their teens to communicate with their friends about topics that may be uncomfortable.

“Maybe, they don’t want to talk to their parents about it, but gearing up our youth with this type of information on the signs to look out for and how to help their peers and friends can really make a difference.”

The five-day camp will feature a variety of topics and community organizers will also speak to students.

“There are five different modules within the curriculum. I’m talking about things like just finding a significant other who has similar interests to you and how to know it’s a good relationship,” she said. “We’ll discuss how to know if it’s a good relationship, how to identify if it’s a bad relationship and what are some red flags that you could look out for.”

If you would like more information about the Safe Dates Summer Camp, you can email michalene.perry@star.ngo.

