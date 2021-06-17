Source: Saints director of medicine Beau Lowery expected to return to LSU

Advertisement

Saints director of medicine Beau Lowery expected to return to LSU

(Source: WAFB)
By Sean Fazende
Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints director of sports medicine Beau Lowery is expected to return to LSU to become the school’s director of sports medicine, sources told FOX 8 sports. The move is pending administrative approval.

Lowery was LSU’s associate athletic trainer from 2004-2010. He’s been with the Saints for the last nine seasons and was promoted to his current title in 2017.

Lowery will replace longtime Tigers head trainer Jack Marucci, who is moving into the new role of Director of Performance Innovation which focuses on sports science.

