Woodworth, Bodcau shooting ranges to close at noon June 18 for Juneteenth

(Source: LDWF)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 4 hours ago
The following was released by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Woodworth and Bodcau shooting ranges will close at noon Friday (June 18) in observance of the Juneteenth Day holiday, which was announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday (June 16).

The Woodworth shooting range is located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth. For more information on the Woodworth shooting range, call 318-484-2212.

The Bodcau shooting range is located at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton. For more information on the Bodcau shooting range, call 318-326-3225.

Information on all LDWF shooting ranges can be found here.

