Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year

LSU Baseball
Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews (3)(Source: LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU right-fielder Dylan Crews has been named Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports Freshman of the Year. Crews was the top rated undrafted high school prospect to step on to a college campus. Crews withdrew his name days just before the 2020 MLB Draft.

Crews has also been named a Second Team All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings Sports. He joins LSU ace Landon Marceaux who was also named a Second Team All-American.

Crews had a monster season for the Tigers in his rookie campaign, he started all 63 games for LSU and hit .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate.

A native of Longwood, Fla. Crews hit 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homer runs, 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases for the Tigers. He was a key part in helping the Tigers win the Eugene Regional and reach the Super Regionals after starting 1-8 in SEC play.

Crews has recently been named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshmen All-American Team as well as a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshmen All-American.

During his rookie season, Crews broke Mike Fontenot’s record for most home runs as a true freshman who previously had 17 in 2000.

Crews has also been named the Freshmen All-SEC Team and was a Second Team All-SEC selection.

