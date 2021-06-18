Advertisement

Fort Polk welcomes new Garrison Commander, says goodbye to Col. Roseberry

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - After two years in Central Louisiana, Colonel (Col.) Ryan Roseberry, Fort Polk’s outgoing Garrison Commander, is headed halfway around the world to Germany for his next assignment.

“I love Vernon Parish,” Col. Roseberry said. “I love the great state of Louisiana. I don’t want to go either, but I got to go. That’s how the Army works.”

“I am super proud of him,” Rhonda Roseberry, Col. (Ryan) Roseberry’s wife, said. “I think he’s done a great job while being here. I’m looking forward to our time together.”

Roseberry received the Legion of Merit award and then addressed his fellow soldiers one last time before relinquishing his duties to Col. Samuel Smith.

“A lot of hard work was put in for us to here, we didn’t do this on our own,” Col. Roseberry said. “A lot of staff officers from across the nation came together, with help from the Pentagon, to make sure we are moving in the right direction.”

After Col. Roseberry wrapped up his speech, he embraced Col. Smith. Then Col. Smith stepped up to the podium.

“General Doyle, I thank you in advance for your support, trust, patience and confidence,” Col. Smith said. “I’m humbled for the opportunity to be on this team. People first, winning matters, always out front forging the warrior spirit. Garrison Six, signing in.”

