Gov. Edwards signed these bills into law

(Credit: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The following information is from the office of the governor:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

  • ACT 372—HB 79 Provides relative to treatment facilities for mental health patients.
  • ACT 373—HB 181 Provides relative to admitting privileges for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.
  • ACT 374—HB 215 Provides relative to fees for services by constables and marshals.
  • ACT 375—HB 224 Redesignates a portion of certain Louisiana highways and the Ramos Bridge on United States Highway 90.
  • ACT 376—HB 284 Provides relative to securities lending.
  • ACT 377—HB 330 Increases the number of commissioners for the presidential preference primary election.
  • ACT 378—HB 424 Establishes income tax incentives for taxpayers related to fostering and adopting certain infants and children.
  • ACT 379—HB 594 Provides relative to reimbursement rates for certain ventilation treatments.
  • ACT 380—HB 706 Provides relative to microwineries.
  • ACT 381—HB 581 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.
  • ACT 382—SB 245 Provides relative to civil jury trials and deposits for costs and expenses.
  • ACT 383—SB 157 Exempts certain mobile workers from individual income tax and their employers from withholding tax.
  • ACT 384—SB 190 Transfers stationary weight enforcement from DPS&C to DOTD.

Correction the June 17 bill release:

  • ACT 313—HB 288 Provides relative to the effective date of certain provisions regarding the financial obligations of criminal offenders.

