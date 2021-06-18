Gov. Edwards signed these bills into law
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The following information is from the office of the governor:
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.
- ACT 372—HB 79 Provides relative to treatment facilities for mental health patients.
- ACT 373—HB 181 Provides relative to admitting privileges for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.
- ACT 374—HB 215 Provides relative to fees for services by constables and marshals.
- ACT 375—HB 224 Redesignates a portion of certain Louisiana highways and the Ramos Bridge on United States Highway 90.
- ACT 376—HB 284 Provides relative to securities lending.
- ACT 377—HB 330 Increases the number of commissioners for the presidential preference primary election.
- ACT 378—HB 424 Establishes income tax incentives for taxpayers related to fostering and adopting certain infants and children.
- ACT 379—HB 594 Provides relative to reimbursement rates for certain ventilation treatments.
- ACT 380—HB 706 Provides relative to microwineries.
- ACT 381—HB 581 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.
- ACT 382—SB 245 Provides relative to civil jury trials and deposits for costs and expenses.
- ACT 383—SB 157 Exempts certain mobile workers from individual income tax and their employers from withholding tax.
- ACT 384—SB 190 Transfers stationary weight enforcement from DPS&C to DOTD.
Correction the June 17 bill release:
- ACT 313—HB 288 Provides relative to the effective date of certain provisions regarding the financial obligations of criminal offenders.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All Rights Reserved.