Gov. Edwards visits LSUA for drainage, infrastructure project groundbreaking

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new project is underway in Alexandria to address flooding. Governor John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers and officials at LSUA broke ground on Friday, June 18 to celebrate a drainage and infrastructure project.

After more than a decade of working to secure federal and state funds, $6.2 million has been awarded for a drainage project at LSUA. Gov. Edwards says the project doesn’t benefit just the campus but the entire City of Alexandria.

This is the first project and first groundbreaking funded by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

Dr. Paul Coreil, the chancellor at LSUA, says this will be a game-changer for student safety on campus.

“Storms can really flood a campus. This project is going to get the water off the campus and bring it to the natural drainage bayous that are east of here. We won’t have our students wearing rubber boots or rolling up their pants legs,” Dr. Coreil said.

“We were able to take watershed initiative money for the drainage project and combine that with capital outlay funding so that we can make improvements on the gate coming in from the highway but also do lighting and sidewalks as well. So, altogether, a $6.2 million investment here at LSU of Alexandria,” said Gov. Edwards.

Construction crews are already working on the project.

