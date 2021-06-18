Advertisement

Gov. Edwards visits LSUA for drainage, infrastructure project groundbreaking

By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new project is underway in Alexandria to address flooding. Governor John Bel Edwards, state lawmakers and officials at LSUA broke ground on Friday, June 18 to celebrate a drainage and infrastructure project.

After more than a decade of working to secure federal and state funds, $6.2 million has been awarded for a drainage project at LSUA. Gov. Edwards says the project doesn’t benefit just the campus but the entire City of Alexandria.

This is the first project and first groundbreaking funded by the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

Dr. Paul Coreil, the chancellor at LSUA, says this will be a game-changer for student safety on campus.

“Storms can really flood a campus. This project is going to get the water off the campus and bring it to the natural drainage bayous that are east of here. We won’t have our students wearing rubber boots or rolling up their pants legs,” Dr. Coreil said.

“We were able to take watershed initiative money for the drainage project and combine that with capital outlay funding so that we can make improvements on the gate coming in from the highway but also do lighting and sidewalks as well. So, altogether, a $6.2 million investment here at LSU of Alexandria,” said Gov. Edwards.

Construction crews are already working on the project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before
Quinton James Berard, Sr.
RADE arrests Lafayette man in Alexandria on narcotics charges
2323 Webster St.
Alexandria receives ‘Rotten Apple’ award from the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Louisiana announces $1 million vaccine lottery

Latest News

Col. Ryan Roseberry [right] and Col. Samuel Smith [left] embrace at the Change of Command...
Fort Polk welcomes new Garrison Commander, says goodbye to Col. Roseberry
Fort Polk holds garrison change of command
Gov. Edwards visits LSUA for drainage, infrastructure project ground breaking
LSU Board of Supervisors votes to urge La. health leaders to mandate COVID-19 vaccines at public colleges