‘House from hell’ listing gets multiple offers to buy - at $590K

By CNN staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
(CNN/Gray News) - A Colorado Springs property being called “the house from hell” is now off the market and under contract.

KKTV reports a woman who lives in the neighborhood repots a cash offer was taken for the home, originally listed at $590,000.

While it’s not “The Amityville Horror,” the five-bedroom home has a set of non-paranormal challenges.

The seller was originally going to let it go into foreclosure, but suddenly the housing market got so hot that almost anything is selling.

It’s not haunted, but the home has been badly vandalized. And the odor inside is so overwhelming you not only smell it, you can “feel it,” the agent says.

But on the plus side, “the house from hell” is priced well below neighborhood comparisons, said to be in the $750,000 to $800,000 range.

The agent listing it has already turned down a sight-unseen offer for $625,000.

She said in good conscience she needs to be sure the buyer comes and smells it first.

