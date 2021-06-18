Advertisement

Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before

The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18, 2021.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A body was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir in Sabine Parish Friday morning, officials with the sheriff’s office confirm.

On Friday, June 18, someone found a boat around 8:30 a.m. with no one on board against the bank, so a search crew was called out. Officials say a man’s body was found a short time later around 9 a.m. not far from where the boat was located.

The man has been identified as Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73. The sheriff’s office says he lived on the lake just a few hundred yards from where he was found. Officials say he went fishing Thursday around 4 p.m., and called his wife that night around 8:30 p.m. saying he was having problems with the boat’s motor. He didn’t come home that night.

It’s unclear if he drowned or suffered some sort of medical incident. An autopsy will be performed.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we learn more.

