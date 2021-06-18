Trial date set for former CEO of aluminum plant charged with fraud

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The former CEO of Revolution Aluminum, who was supposed to bring a $1.5 billion plant to Pineville in 2015, will head to trial next year on charges of bank fraud and making false statements on loans.

Roger Boggs, 52 of Mobile, Ala., was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2019 for allegedly engaging in a series of schemes to obtain a commercial loan from Red River Bank. Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Louisiana said he submitted fraudulent stock certificates and signed a fraudulent mortgage to support his request.

Prosecutors also said he falsely claimed he owned 26 million shares of the company American Specialty Alloys, and pledged one million shares to the bank as collateral.

Prosecutors said Boggs even went as far as offering the bank a mortgage on real estate that he allegedly owned in Kentucky, but failed to tell the bank he had already sold the property.

The trial is set for April 4, 2022. Boggs is represented by a public defender. If convicted, he faces 30 years in prison for each of three counts, as well as up to five years of supervised release, a $1 million fine and restitution.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Ayo and Tiffany Fields.

