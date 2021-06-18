Advertisement

WATCH: How podcasts can help kids with autism be more engaged with reading

By Julie LeBlanc Sober
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Julie LeBlanc Sober with KALB’s Digital Team speaks with Patrick Carman, New York Times bestselling author, writer of 40 children’s books and founder of GoKidGo.

Carman explains how podcasts can educate and entertain children with autism, especially those who may not inherently understand things like inflection or sarcasm on the page, but can hear those cues in a podcast.

GoKidGo offers free narrative podcasts for children in an Avengers-style universe. One of its missions is to provide screen-free entertainment to expand the imaginations of children, including those on the autism spectrum. With its interconnected universe of podcasts—including RL Stine’s Story Club, Lucy Wow, and Bobby Wonder—GoKidGo’s audio content can aid autistic children with their comprehension in a way that books can’t.

Carman further explains that podcasts are a great way for parents and children to connect in new ways, and encourage young readers to pick up books, especially during the summer months while school is out.

