Hessmer man charged with vehicular homicide

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Hessmer has been arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near Hamburg.

Kenneth Normand, 42, has been charged with vehicular homicide, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says on June 18 around 1:30 p.m. Normand was driving south on La. HWY 1 when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a vehicle being driven by Arlene Juneau, 63, of Baton Rouge. Debris from the crash also hit another passing vehicle.

LSP’s report states that Juneau died from the crash. Normand had moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

The crash still remains under investigation. LSP believes some form of impairment may have resulted in the incident.

