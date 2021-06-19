Advertisement

Lecompte places first in population category for cleanest city

By Jojuana Phillips
Updated: 3 hours ago
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - For 2021, Lecompte has achieved first place in Category C of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Cleanest City Contest.

The Lecompte Garden Club and Mayor Craig Phillips held a press conference and community celebration where they were presented with the first-place award. Joyce Hoyt Lyford, Lecompte Garden Club Cleanest City Chairman, says this is something they’ve been working towards for many years and they were able to achieve the honor this year with some extra help from the community.

Since 1958, the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. has yearly conducted the Cleanest City Contest to clean and beautify the cities in Louisiana by raising awareness of the state’s litter problem. There are eight districts and ten population categories.

Three volunteer judges rate each municipality in ten litter categories: approaches; public and/or municipal buildings; parks, recreation areas, and cemeteries; business establishments; residential areas; streets, sidewalks, posts, and neutral grounds; vacant lots; community involvement; Book of Evidence and overall impression of cleanliness. Each category has a designated number of points.

The Louisiana Garden Club Federation Cleanest City State Chairman is Jean Gilstrap from Farmerville. The 2021 judges were: Roxanna Champagne, LGCF State President from Lafayette; Margaret Jarreau, a Marksville Garden Club member from Hessmer and Ann Smith, District V Director, from Marion, La.

