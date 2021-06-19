Advertisement

REPORT: Texas A&M will hire LSU’s Nolan Cain

LSU Baseball
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain
LSU baseball assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Jim Schlossnagle have made a huge addition to their coaching staff, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. The Aggies are set to hire LSU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain.

He has set the past five seasons with the Tigers and recently had the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation that included Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews. Three of his past four recruiting classes have been ranked in the top five.

Cain was a former LSU pitcher and was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in November of 2016. Cain also serves as the third-base and outfielders coach.

