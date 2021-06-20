Cenla residents celebrate Juneteenth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This year, residents in Central Louisiana turned the Juneteenth celebrations up a notch for its first year being recognized as a federal holiday.

In Alexandria and Bunkie the celebrations have been going on for years to recognize the end of slavery. Residents in the city of Alexandria celebrated the holiday with a parade starting at Peabody Magnet High School and ending at the downtown amphitheater with an estimated five hundred to one thousand people participating.

Over in Avoyelles Parish, in Bunkie, this was the first year for the event to feature a parade with vendors, activities for all ages, food, and more.

Event organizers in Alexandri and Bunkie say that the celebrations are also a way to spread awareness for the Juneteenth holiday and the deep history behind it. And now that it’s become a federal holiday, those efforts will increase in the Cenla area and around the nation.

