Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected

Rapides Parish (KALB)- One man is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Deville Cutoff Road.

Louisiana State Police responded to the scene on June 19, 2021 at 10:30 p.m.

According to LSP, 29-year-old Steven Bruce of Deville was traveling north in a 2002 Dodge Pickup when he exited the roadway, overcorrected and ultimately overturned the truck, causing him and another adult passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.

LSP says Bruce and his passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

LSP says that toxicology samples are being examined and the crash remains under investigation.

LSP’s report states, “Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.”

“Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.”

This year, LSP Troop E Troopers have responded to 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.