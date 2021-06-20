Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson qualifies for Tokyo

EUGENE, Ore. (WAFB) - Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is headed to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the U.S. Title in the 100 meters. Richardson ran a blazing 10.86 at Hayward Field on Saturday, June 19.

REMEMBER THE NAME.



Let us introduce you to the newest member of the U.S. Olympic Team: Sha'Carri Richardson.@usatf | #TrackFieldTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/O2wvaRgI8X — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

Richardson is the fifth LSU sprinter to win a U.S. Title in the 100 meters joining Aleia Hobbs (2018), Muna Lee (2008). Sawn Sowell (1989), and Sheila Echols (1988).

The Dallas, Texas native will try and qualify for the 200 meters at the U.S. Trials with the first round beginning on Thursday, June 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.