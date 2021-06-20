Primetime’s Top 5 returning high school quarterbacks

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - As the high school football season inches closer, several players are returning to their teams with high expectations.

The Town Talk’s sportswriter Lamar Gafford talked about who will be the top returning quarterbacks. Each quarterback is not listed in any particular order.

Marlon Freeney - Pickering (Jr.) - Last season was the emergence of Freeney into the Pickering offense, as he was only a sophomore. During the regular season, Freeney threw for 1,400 yards and 20 touchdowns, while running for 493 yards and five touchdowns. With a new head coach to lead him, Freeney could be poised for another breakout season.

Ethan Frey - Rosepine (Sr.) - As talented as the LSU baseball commit is on the baseball diamond, Frey is just as explosive on the gridiron. The momentum that he used to win Rosepine’s first baseball state title will be needed in football as he will enter his third season as a starter with plenty of weapons around him. He closed out the 2020 season with 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Adam Parker - St. Mary’s (Jr.) - You’ll remember Parker for his 360-yards game against Logansport that ended with a hail mary touchdown pass. His efforts helped lead the Tigers to their first district title in five seasons. Through the regular season, Parker passed for 1,441 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 10 interceptions will be a focus that he hopes to decrease heading to his second year as the starter.

St. Mary's scores 15 points in 17 seconds to beat Logansport. pic.twitter.com/TCJRfty3xF — 14-0 Productions (@14_0productions) November 8, 2020

Brady Parker - Grant (Sr.) - The efforts of Parker throughout the 2020 season helped to lead Grant to its’ first 3-0 start since 2016. Unfortunately, that fire was put out in the final few games as they experienced four straight losses to end the season. Parker ended the year with 10 touchdowns and more than 900 yards passing, including 335 total yards and seven touchdowns in a 61-48 win over Pickering.

Braden Byers - Menard (Sr.) - Byers may not be the conventional quarterback, only throwing for 45 yards in 2020, but he is a playmaker for the Eagles. Last year, Byers accounted for 546 yards and eight touchdowns while filling in for an injured Chris Canerday. From what many Eagles’ coaches are saying, Byers will get snaps from under center and may rotate with other competing quarterbacks.

