Audit shows LWC paid more than $1 million to deceased individuals

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office says that the Louisiana Workforce Commission paid out more than $1 million in state and federal unemployment insurance payments to 347 deceased individuals.

The audit states that $123,194 could have been prevented if the LWC conducted a weekly match with the Louisiana Department of Health’s death dats instead of the monthly match.

Although LWC could not prevent all of the payments from being made, LWC can attempt to recover all of the potentially improper payments.

We will have more information in later newscasts on 9News.

