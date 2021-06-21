More bills signed by Governor Edwards
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, June 21, 2021, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.
- ACT 385—SB 8 Accelerates the sunset date for the tax credit for the conversion of alternative fuel vehicles.
- ACT 386—SB 10 Provides for mandatory kindergarten attendance and requires compulsory school attendance beginning at age five.
- ACT 387—SB 31 Provides an exemption from state individual income tax for digital nomads.
- ACT 388—SB 150 Requires the Office of Group Benefits to cover bariatric surgery techniques for the treatment of severe obesity.
- ACT 389—SB 161 Extends the termination date of the exemption from corporate franchise tax for small business corporations.
- ACT 390—SB 165 Provides for the adjustments of ad valorem millages.
- ACT 391—SB 171 Provides for severance tax exemptions and site-specific trust funds for certain orphan wells.
- ACT 392—SB 128 Provides relative to teacher planning time and lunch periods and to provide an exemption from tolls on La. Hwy. 1 bridge for school personnel.
- ACT 393—SB 215 Provides for reasonable accommodations of employees who become temporarily disabled due to certain pregnancy-related medical conditions.
- ACT 394—HB 55 Provides relative to protective orders.
- ACT 395—HB 278 Reduces the tax rates for purposes of calculating individual income tax liability and calculating the tax liability of estates and trusts and eliminates and modifies certain income tax deductions.
- ACT 396—HB 292 Repeals the income tax deduction for federal income taxes paid for purposes of calculating corporation income tax.
- ACT 397—HB 329 Changes age of a child who may accompany a parent or legal guardian into a voting machine.
- ACT 398—HB 335 Provides relative to the exchange of certain property between the University of Louisiana System and the City of Lafayette.
- ACT 399—HB 398 Creates an occupational licensing board review program within the office of the attorney general.
- ACT 400—HB 421 Authorizes public school governing authorities to establish learning pods for the purpose of providing small group instruction for students enrolled in public schools.
- ACT 401—HB 445 Changes the sound recording investor tax credit into a refundable tax credit.
- ACT 402—HB 457 Provides for claims adjusters.
- ACT 403—HB 473 Provides relative to the age limitations to purchase vapor products.
- ACT 404—HB 607 Provides relative to the joint legislative committee on technology and cybersecurity.
- ACT 405—HB 670 Authorizes an increase in certain fees collected by the Department of Environmental Quality.
- ACT 406—HB 707 Provides relative to employment discrimination.
- ACT 407—HB 711 Provides relative to the sharing of certain student data.
- ACT 408—HB 137 Provides relative to non-gaming economic development activities by the casino gaming operator.
- ACT 409—HB 358 Provides relative to the Online Judge Pilot Program.
- ACT 410—HB 642 Provides for the disbursement of monies received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
- ACT 411—HB 379 Provides for liability for damages caused by sexual assault.
- ACT 412—HB 410 Authorizes the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors to impose course fees associated with the aviation program at Louisiana State University at Alexandria.
