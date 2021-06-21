Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can register for lottery starting June 21

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting Monday, June 21, Louisianans who got the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to register for a chance to win a million dollars.

While this is exciting for so many of you, health leaders say the message is serious. They need more people to roll up their sleeves to fight COVID.

“What we hope they’ll discover when they go to register, we hope what they’ll figure out is that we’re doing everything in our power to make vaccines in the state accessible, quick, I think if people go to a vaccine site there going to have a wonderful experience,” said Kim Hood, Assistant Secretary with the Office of Public Health.

There’s a lot of buzz as leaders hope to fight vaccine hesitancy.

“There’s been now more, and more people keep getting the vaccines and the amount of safety and efficacy it’s just been increasing, so we haven’t seen any of those big scary side effects pop up,” said Dr. Rachael Kermis, Family Medicine Physician at Baton Rouge General.

Registration for the lottery begins at 12 p.m. Monday, June 21. You can register for the lottery on Monday by clicking here.

If you’re looking for a place to get a vaccine, health officials have made it very easy for you to find.

You can call the vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

