Advertisement

Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant reopening

In this Aug. 23, 2016 photo, Emeril Lagasse poses for a portrait in promotion of his television...
In this Aug. 23, 2016 photo, Emeril Lagasse poses for a portrait in promotion of his television show Eat the World' in New York. Emeril's restaurant has been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)(Brian Ach | Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “BAM!” You heard that right, Emeril’s restaurant announces its reopening in the French Quarter beginning August 31. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to reopen our doors at Emeril’s and return to doing what we love,” Lagasse says. “The passion and love for our craft and our customers that guided my team and me 31 years ago remain the same. We are committed to hospitality and to creating life-enriching experiences for our employees and our guests in the great city of New Orleans.”

The restaurant has been opened since 1990 and has been his first owned and operated restaurant. It has earned plenty of accolades due it’s tenure including a “Grand Award” for its longevity and awarded by the James Beard Foundation for outstanding service and Lagasse himself as Best Chef of the South.

Anyone interested in seeking employment with the restaurant should visit https://emerilsrestaurants.com/employment/ or email emerils.employment@emerillagasse.com with resume. Candidates may stop by as well to complete an application Monday through Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Emeril’s is located at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street. For more information visit https://emerilsrestaurants.com/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected
Hessmer man charged with vehicular homicide
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before
Residents in the city of Alexandria celebrated the holiday with a parade starting at Peabody...
Cenla residents celebrate Juneteenth
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day
Lunch Kid: Hanlin Creekkiller
Lunch Kid: Brody Bulter
Lunch Kid: Kennedy Stewart
Lunch Kid: Levi Delaney