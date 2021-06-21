Emeril Lagasse’s restaurant reopening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “BAM!” You heard that right, Emeril’s restaurant announces its reopening in the French Quarter beginning August 31. The restaurant has been closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We are excited to reopen our doors at Emeril’s and return to doing what we love,” Lagasse says. “The passion and love for our craft and our customers that guided my team and me 31 years ago remain the same. We are committed to hospitality and to creating life-enriching experiences for our employees and our guests in the great city of New Orleans.”

The restaurant has been opened since 1990 and has been his first owned and operated restaurant. It has earned plenty of accolades due it’s tenure including a “Grand Award” for its longevity and awarded by the James Beard Foundation for outstanding service and Lagasse himself as Best Chef of the South.

Anyone interested in seeking employment with the restaurant should visit https://emerilsrestaurants.com/employment/ or email emerils.employment@emerillagasse.com with resume. Candidates may stop by as well to complete an application Monday through Thursday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Emeril’s is located at 800 Tchoupitoulas Street. For more information visit https://emerilsrestaurants.com/.

