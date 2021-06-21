Advertisement

Facebook launches podcasts, live audio service

FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, a conference worker passes a demo booth at...
FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, a conference worker passes a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference, in San Jose, Calif.(Noah Berger | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Facebook is launching podcasts and live audio streams in the U.S. to compete with emerging rivals.

Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past, hosted his own live audio room on his Facebook page last week.

But podcasts and live audio have also been an outlet for racism, misinformation and extremist material. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate, compared with traditional social media posts.

Facebook says its rules on abuse apply to live audio and podcasts and anyone can report offending material.

