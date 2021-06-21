Advertisement

Father of LSU pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard dies while tubing on Amite River

Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.
Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, watches his son on the mound in 2019.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man died while tubing on the Amite River on Saturday, June 19.

Deputies identified the victim as Keith Hilliard, 53, of Baton Rouge. LSU officials confirmed he is the father of pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard.

“Dispatchers were told a male tuber went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Witnesses told deputies the male dropped an item & hopped off the tube into the water in an attempt to retrieve it. He did not resurface. The male was later located. All attempts to revive him failed.”

Investigators added the exact cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy. However, they added alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

