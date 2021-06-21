I-49 northbound lanes closed near milepost #127 due to eighteen wheeler crash

The following was released to us by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - I-49 northbound lanes are closed near milepost# 127 due to an eighteen-wheeler crash.

Traffic is being rerouted at the 119 Cloutierville-Derry Exit over to La. Hwy 1 North to La. Hwy 120 West at Cypress to I-49 northbound.

Traffic is expected to be rerouted for approximately four to six hours while crews remove the truck involved in this morning’s crash.

Two people were injured and transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

