Advertisement

I-49 northbound lanes closed near milepost #127 due to eighteen wheeler crash

(Source: KOSA)
By KALB Digital Team
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to us by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - I-49 northbound lanes are closed near milepost# 127 due to an eighteen-wheeler crash.

Traffic is being rerouted at the 119 Cloutierville-Derry Exit over to La. Hwy 1 North to La. Hwy 120 West at Cypress to I-49 northbound.

Traffic is expected to be rerouted for approximately four to six hours while crews remove the truck involved in this morning’s crash.

Two people were injured and transported to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 NPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected
Hessmer man charged with vehicular homicide
The body of Richard Irwin Bagwell, 73, was found in the Toledo Bend Reservoir Friday, June 18,...
Man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir after he told wife he was having boat trouble the night before
Residents in the city of Alexandria celebrated the holiday with a parade starting at Peabody...
Cenla residents celebrate Juneteenth
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery

Latest News

Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Styphanie Duplissey
Styphanie Duplissey
Bert O'Neal
Bert O'Neal