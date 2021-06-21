New LSU leader will get $725K salary, plus other allowances

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The new president of the Louisiana State University System will be paid a $725,000 annual salary under the terms of his five-year employment agreement.

The Advocate reports that the LSU Board of Supervisors approved the contract for William Tate at its meeting Friday with applause and little discussion.

Tate’s contract begins July 6.

The university system’s first Black president will receive an annual $35,000 housing allowance and a $15,000 per year vehicle allowance in addition to the salary.

Tate was provost at the University of South Carolina before being tapped to be LSU’s new leader.

