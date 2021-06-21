Advertisement

Vernon Parish 150th anniversary recognized by state

150th Anniversary of Vernon Parish.
150th Anniversary of Vernon Parish.(Source: Vernon Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Updated: 6 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - On Monday, the Vernon Parish Police Jury recognized the 150th anniversary of the founding of the parish, which was established March 30, 1871 and was created from parts of Rapides, Sabine, and Natchitoches parishes.

Vernon Parish has a timber tradition that began before its founding and was one of the major producers of lumber throughout the 1930s.

Beginning in the 1940s, Vernon Parish became home to Camp Polk and began a partnership with the military that continues through today with JRTC and Fort Polk.

The Louisiana State Legislature officially recognized the 150th anniversary of the founding of Vernon Parish with House Concurrent Resolution No. 27 by Representative Charles Owen. The resolution was presented to the Vernon Parish Police Jury by Senator Mike Reese, Representative Charles Owen and Representative Rodney Schamerhorn on June 7, 2021.

The HCR No. 27 can be found HERE.

