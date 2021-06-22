Alexandria Declares June 22 Ed Caplan Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria honored Ed Caplan on Tuesday for his outstanding work in the community by declaring June 22 as Edwin J. Caplan day.

Caplan has been a member of the Alexandria Rotary Club for 66 years, serving as executive secretary for the last 16. He retired on Tuesday from his role as executive secretary at the club meeting.

“I am delighted, I’m honored, I had no idea it was going to be done, I’m very thankful for it, and I appreciate it,” Caplan said

Although Caplan is retiring as executive secretary, he will remain an active member in the club. He also authored a book recently sharing some of his experiences in the club titled “Words of Inspiration and Motivation.”

