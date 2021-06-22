Advertisement

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams

Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports...
Gov. Edwards vetoes bill preventing transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams(Source: WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he has vetoed Senate Bill 156 authored by Sen. Beth Mizell during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session, which would prevent transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary and post secondary schools.

Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22

Edwards took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 22 and released the following statement:

“As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana,” said Edwards.

According to the governor, another reason he used his veto power in this case is the NCAA would likely not allow the 2022 Final Four to be played in New Orleans if the bill became a law.

