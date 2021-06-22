Local community using gospel music to help a cancer patient

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Deep in Grant Parish, not too far away from Colfax, sits Summerfield Baptist Church, which was the site for Saturday’s Gospel Music Fundraiser organized by Lew Lasyone.

“The message of this song and the fact we are collecting money to help this man battle his cancer are the two main reasons we are here,” Lasyone said.

Lasyone fell in love with music 50 years ago, and now he’s using his passion to help someone he barely knows.

“I just learned his whole name last week,” Lasyone said.

Lasyone’s response might make people wonder why he decided to help someone he does not really know. Well, let’s just say a few years ago, his stage partner had a similar battle.

“The doctors told me that she couldn’t live 12 hours,” Lasyone said. “She would be dead from cancer.”

However, his stage partner is alive and well.

“I am one of the few hospice survivors because I came home on hospice not knowing if I was going to make it or not,” Patricia Lasyone said.

February 26 marked three years since Patricia cheated death, and now she’s cancer-free. Plus, she is back on stage performing with her husband, Lew Lasyone.

“My husband and I want to pay it forward,” Patricia said. “That’s one reason why we did the fundraiser today [Saturday, June 19] for another person that is working daily, that has cancer, and he is fighting it with all he gots. You can’t give up, you just have to keep on keeping on.”

The Lasyone family says it is through grace they continue to share the stage together after 48 years, and hopefully, this event will help save a life.

