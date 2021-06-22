Louisiana governor agrees to remove PAC limits for campaigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Candidates for office in Louisiana will soon be able to take unlimited sums directly from political action committees.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law Tuesday.

The removal of limits on donations that come largely from special interest groups will take effect Aug. 1.

Edwards signed the bill despite opposition from the state Board of Ethics.

Democratic Sen. Ed Price told colleagues that his legislation was aimed at improving transparency. He argued candidates sidestep the current limits by creating multiple campaign organizations to accept the cash, making it harder for the general public to track the financing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.