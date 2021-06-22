Advertisement

LSU offers vaccination incentives for students and staff

LSU offering incentives for students and staff that get vaccinated
LSU offering incentives for students and staff that get vaccinated(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced that students and staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for weekly drawings.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 22 from the university.

To be eligible for the drawings students and staff need to receive at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first drawing will be on Wednesday, June 23.

Weekly prizes include, Apple products, LSU gear, and other incentives.

For additional information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected
Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
I-49 northbound lanes closed near milepost #127 due to eighteen wheeler crash

Latest News

Protemp
Protemp Staffing Jobs 6-21-21
Laine Berry Miller
Laine Berry Miller
Pam Ballott
Pam Ballott
Reddex Washington
Reddex Washington
Jim Caldwell
Jim Caldwell