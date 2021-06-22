LSU offers vaccination incentives for students and staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced that students and staff who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for weekly drawings.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 22 from the university.

To be eligible for the drawings students and staff need to receive at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first drawing will be on Wednesday, June 23.

Weekly prizes include, Apple products, LSU gear, and other incentives.

For additional information click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.