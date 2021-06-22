Advertisement

Prosecutors say no plea offer for Dennis Perkins

By Robb Hays
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors have said no to a plea offer that would have avoided a trial for former Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins.

Perkins, through his attorney, presented the offer to prosecutors with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

“Our prosecutors rejected their plea offer,” said AG’s spokesman Cory Dennis. “We have made no plea offer. We look forward to trial.”

With the offer now rejected, the combined trial for Perkins and his wife, former school teacher Cynthia Perkins, is still scheduled to start next month.

The couple is accused of a multitude of charges including rape, producing child pornography and participating in feeding desserts laced with his semen to school children. Dennis, a former Livingston parish sheriff’s deputy, is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal. The couple has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dennis Perkins is represented by defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau.

Ambeau asked the court to separate the trials after learning that Cynthia Perkins planned to point the finger at her husband and claim that he put her up to all. That request was denied.

Prosecutors from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office pushed for a combined trial. Prosecutors said having just one trial would save witnesses, some of whom are minors, from having to publicly tell their stories twice. And, it would save time and money for the court system.

