Advertisement

REPORT: LSU’s Josh LeBlanc enters Transfer Portal

Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at...
Josh LeBlanc Sr. (11) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.(Rebecca Warren | Rebecca Warren)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Josh LeBlanc has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Matt Zenitz.

LeBlanc is a Baton Rouge native and played at nearby Madison Prep Academy. He transferred to the Tigers in the spring of 2020 after spending two seasons at Georgetown.

Last season for the Tigers, LeBlanc averaged 3.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7% from the floor in 25 games.

Prior to LSU, LeBlanc played in 39 games at Georgetown, 22 starts, averaging 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

He started 22 of 33 games in 2018-19 and was named to the Big East All-Freshman team after averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected
Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
I-49 northbound lanes closed near milepost #127 due to eighteen wheeler crash