REPORT: LSU’s Josh LeBlanc enters Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Josh LeBlanc has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Matt Zenitz.

LeBlanc is a Baton Rouge native and played at nearby Madison Prep Academy. He transferred to the Tigers in the spring of 2020 after spending two seasons at Georgetown.

Last season for the Tigers, LeBlanc averaged 3.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 66.7% from the floor in 25 games.

Prior to LSU, LeBlanc played in 39 games at Georgetown, 22 starts, averaging 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.

He started 22 of 33 games in 2018-19 and was named to the Big East All-Freshman team after averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

