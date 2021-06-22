Advertisement

Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away

Retired Sheriff L. R. “Pop” Hataway passed at his home 6/22/21
Retired Sheriff L. R. "Pop" Hataway passed at his home 6/22/21
KALB Digital Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain has announced the passing of Retired Sheriff L. R. “Pop” Hataway, who passed at his home Tuesday morning.

McCain said that Sheriff Hataway was the longest serving Sheriff in the history of Grant Parish, having served eight terms. Additionally, he was a Deputy Sheriff for nine years and an investigator for the Grant Parish District Attorney for four years, before being elected.

Hataway was chosen to be in the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame after his retirement. In 2008, he was appointed vice-chairman of the Louisiana Board of Pardons by Governor Bobby Jindal.

READ: L.R. “Pop” Hataway inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame

“It was sad to learn this morning that Pop Hataway passed away,” said former Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “He’s been a true friend to me and a true friend to law enforcement. He called me about three weeks ago and I could tell it was a goodbye phone call. It upset me. He’s going to be missed in Central Louisiana. His wife has our condolences.”

The flags at the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will be flown at half-staff, in his memory.

