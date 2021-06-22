Tinder to allow brief chat before match
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Tinder is launching some new features this summer.
The dating app will now allow videos within users’ profiles.
It has also created a social experience called “Hot Takes.” Think speed dating, but online. Users can exchange flirty banter with someone before matching. As a timer counts down, they can choose to match with that person or let it expire and meet someone new.
“Hot Takes” is available every day from 6 p.m. until midnight.
Tinder is also launching a new explore section later this summer where users can find potential matches based on similar interests.
