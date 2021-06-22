Advertisement

Tinder to allow brief chat before match

(Patrick Sison | Associated Press)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tinder is launching some new features this summer.

The dating app will now allow videos within users’ profiles.

It has also created a social experience called “Hot Takes.” Think speed dating, but online. Users can exchange flirty banter with someone before matching. As a timer counts down, they can choose to match with that person or let it expire and meet someone new.

“Hot Takes” is available every day from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Tinder is also launching a new explore section later this summer where users can find potential matches based on similar interests.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected
I-49 northbound lanes closed near milepost #127 due to eighteen wheeler crash

Latest News

The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Willis...
Alexandria City Council members push back against Mayor Jeff Hall following court hearing
Alexandria City Council questions mayor's video after court hearing
Ed Caplan retired Tuesday from his role as executive secretary of the Alexandria Rotary Club.
Alexandria Declares June 22 Ed Caplan Day
The Lasyone family says it is through grace they continue to share the stage together after 48...
Local community using gospel music to help a cancer patient
Edwin J. Caplan Day Celebrated By Alexandria Rotary Club
Edwin J. Caplan Day Celebrated By Alexandria Rotary Club