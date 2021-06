BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga’s Terence Grines announced via Twitter that he is committing to play baseball for Southern University on Tuesday, June 22.

Blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Southern University💙💛. I would like to thank everyone who helped me along this journey. Geaux Jags🐆! @CoachCrenshaw42 @BsbSouthern @TiogaBaseball pic.twitter.com/R8oTIfgcBu — Tj Grines (@teejay_grines) June 22, 2021

The senior shortstop was a part of the Indian baseball team that won the Class 4A State Title in 2019 and was the Class 4A State Runners-up this past May.

