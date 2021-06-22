Tunica-Biloxi Tribe partners with Avoyelles Parish Police Jury to construct access road, improve tribal infrastructure

MARKSVILLE, La. (The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana) - On Thursday, June 10, The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana’s Tribal Council presented $266,235 to the Avoyelles Parish as part of its quarterly donation to the community. As part of the gaming compact agreement that the Tribe has with the state of Louisiana, the Tribe was able to make this financial contribution due to the success of Paragon Casino Resort. Since Paragon Casino Resort opened its doors 26 years ago, the Tribe has been able to provide financial support to local entities through quarterly distributions.

Additionally, the Tribe was proud to hold an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) signing with Avoyelles Parish Police Jury President Kirby Roy. The IGA is aimed at supporting the Slim Lemoine Road improvement project, a one-mile road that will provide access further into the Tunica-Biloxi reservation, allowing for continued development of Tribal land. This development is part of the Tribe’s larger transportation and infrastructure plan and will provide new opportunities for economic growth.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe is proud to continue to work with our Avoyelles Parish community through our mutually-beneficial partnership,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “The Tribe is proud to continue improving our lands, and this road will allow for greater economic and residential development. This is yet another step in the right direction.”

“We are grateful for our relationship with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe,” said Police Jury President Kirby Roy. “When the Tribe succeeds, we all succeed thanks to the impact that they have on our community. We look forward to this continued partnership and what we can accomplish together.”

For more information on Paragon Casino Resort, visit - https://www.paragoncasinoresort.com/. For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit - https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

