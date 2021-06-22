Advertisement

WATCH: Massive waterspout captured off Louisiana coast

By Mykal Vincent
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boat of fishermen captured a massive waterspout off the coast of Terrebonne Parish in Louisiana on Monday.

Strong storms and flash flooding pushed through southeast Louisiana on June 21.

Perry Shifflett captured the waterspout in the Fourleague Bay area around 2 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
COVID-19 vaccinated La. residents can now register for lottery
Fatal crash in Rapides Parish, impairment suspected
I-49 northbound lanes closed near milepost #127 due to eighteen wheeler crash
Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
Judge Patricia Koch gave the City of Alexandria administration and the city council 30 more...
Judge urges administration, council to ‘set aside’ personalities, work to balance budget

Latest News

Cenla Weather Roundup
Lakes and Rivers Report
FILE PHOTO: Frost forms on a window in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (AP...
Winter Weather Blog
Tyler's Overnight Forecast
Tyler's Overnight Forecast
Severe Weather
Your Hurricane Laura resource blog