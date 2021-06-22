Advertisement

Wreck involving two 18-wheelers, diesel spill closes Spillway

By Kristi Coleman
Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers has shut down the Bonne Carre Spillway Tuesday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation Development, the wreck happened on I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214 just before 9:30 a.m.

Louisiana State Police say multiple 18-wheelers were involved and a diesel spill was reported.

LSP says between 50-60 gallons of diesel leaked. They are hoping to have the interstate reopened around noon.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is being rerouted to Hwy. 51 in LaPlace. The ramps from I-55, US 51, and I-10 East are closed to traffic.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

Stuck on the bridge, one man grabbed his fishing pole and decided to try his luck on the lake.

One woman says her daughter missed a flight to Disney while waiting in the traffic.

“We’ve been sitting here for more than 2 hours,” Kristan said. “10 year old missed her flight to Disney, 2 year old getting restless…please please hurry!”

