Advertisement

AG Jeff Landry issues statement after Gov. Edwards vetoes transgender sports bill

La. Attorney General Jeff Landry
La. Attorney General Jeff Landry(Source: KNOE)
By Jarmarlon Thompkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement on Gov. John Bel Edwards’s decision to veto SB156.

The bill would have prevented transgender girls and women from participating on athletic teams or in sporting events designated for girls or women at elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement encouraging the Louisiana Legislature to hold a veto session:

”The passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act (SB156) was a common-sense approach by the Legislature to protect women. The Governor’s disrespect for women by vetoing this bipartisan bill was both disappointing and irresponsible. With growing support from citizens and legislators all across the state, the Louisiana Legislature has the opportunity to right this wrong. I join my fellow citizens in supporting the Legislature’s duty to protect women and hold a veto session.”

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting

Latest News

Food Bank of Central Louisiana continues to work around the clock, feeding summer school students
Food Bank of Central Louisiana continues to work around the clock, feeding summer school students
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
James Leatherman
James Leatherman
Jeremy Shepherd
Jeremy Shepherd