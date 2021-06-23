Advertisement

Alexandria man found ‘not guilty’ of firearm theft

Desmond Harris acquitted by Rapides Parish jury
Desmond Harris has been acquitted of a charge of theft of a firearm.
Desmond Harris has been acquitted of a charge of theft of a firearm.
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 23-year-old Alexandria man has been acquitted again, this time on a charge of theft of a firearm. Now, after two acquittals on two different cases, his public defender believes the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office won’t stop until they get a conviction.

Desmond Harris was acquitted by a Rapides Parish jury in Sept. 2019 on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Jeffery “Jaylow” McGlory.

On Monday, he headed to trial on a theft of a firearm charge in an unrelated case. Harris was accused of stealing a gun out of a friend’s car while the person was inside a convenience store buying cigarettes and gas in April 2017. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office didn’t have enough evidence to convince a jury that Harris was inside of the vehicle, or that he took the gun. The gun was later recovered in California by a postal inspector.

The victim testified in the trial and told the jury that he never alleged the weapon was stolen, that multiple people were inside his car that day, and that he just simply wanted his gun back. The victim’s testimony conflicted with testimony from the Alexandria Police Department and the report initially filed the day after the victim noticed the gun was missing.

“I filed a complaint that my weapon was lost,” he testified. When questioned by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders about if he gave Alexandria Police Harris’ name, he responded, “I gave them several names.”

It took the jury less than an hour to reach a verdict.

Clerk of Court records indicate that Harris has pending cases on charges of simple arson, simple burglary, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He has entered “not guilty” pleas.

Sanders told News Channel 5 he intends to take the cases to a jury. He also urged victims to work with the district attorney’s office.

