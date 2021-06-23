Alexandria man found ‘not guilty’ of firearm theft

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 23-year-old Alexandria man has been acquitted again, this time on a charge of theft of a firearm. Now, after two acquittals on two different cases, his public defender believes the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office won’t stop until they get a conviction.

Desmond Harris was acquitted by a Rapides Parish jury in Sept. 2019 on a second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Jeffery “Jaylow” McGlory.

On Monday, he headed to trial on a theft of a firearm charge in an unrelated case. Harris was accused of stealing a gun out of a friend’s car while the person was inside a convenience store buying cigarettes and gas in April 2017. The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office didn’t have enough evidence to convince a jury that Harris was inside of the vehicle, or that he took the gun. The gun was later recovered in California by a postal inspector.

The victim testified in the trial and told the jury that he never alleged the weapon was stolen, that multiple people were inside his car that day, and that he just simply wanted his gun back. The victim’s testimony conflicted with testimony from the Alexandria Police Department and the report initially filed the day after the victim noticed the gun was missing.

“I filed a complaint that my weapon was lost,” he testified. When questioned by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders about if he gave Alexandria Police Harris’ name, he responded, “I gave them several names.”

It took the jury less than an hour to reach a verdict.

“The case was bad, a really bad case, really bad facts. Ever since he was acquitted, the DA’s Office has got it out for him. Desmond Harris has no felony convictions. It was a bad case, bad facts. It was a waste of taxpayer money. Desmond Harris is still an innocent man.”

Clerk of Court records indicate that Harris has pending cases on charges of simple arson, simple burglary, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He has entered “not guilty” pleas.

Sanders told News Channel 5 he intends to take the cases to a jury. He also urged victims to work with the district attorney’s office.

“I intend to try every one of those cases. I will try them one at a time. I intend to try at least two before the end of the year.”

